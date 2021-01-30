6 foods that can boost cancer recovery

World Cancer Day is an International day marked on 4th of February every year to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. As per the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cancers of the lung, mouth, stomach and oesophagus were the most common among men while cancers of breast and cervix uteri were most common among women.

When we look at data of the last 20 years, there has been a significant rise in cancer cases and the reasons are multifactorial – from unhealthy eating, poor lifestyle to smoking and poor emotional health. The more we resort to the above-mentioned factors, the more our immunity is compromised which then would upregulate the cancer genes and downregulate the health promoting genes.

Hence when it comes to recovery from cancer, we need to focus on the four pillars of good health – right nutrition, physically active lifestyle, good quality sleep and emotional health. Although we need to focus on all these four pillars, right nutrition is one the very strong verticals when it comes to preventing or quick recovery from cancers. Our immunity is our first line of defence and studies have shown that cancer cells grow rapidly when our immunity is not able to fight them off. Interestingly 85% of our immunity lies in our gut. Therefore, taking care and improving the health of our gut is the key to building long lasting immunity.

We all have billions of bacteria that live in our gut and their food is fiber. So, when we eat foods rich in fiber, not only are we eating but also, we are feeding our gut bacteria. And when we consume processed or junk and animal foods, we are not getting any fiber and thereby weakening the health of our gut. Hence the key message is to eat more of real foods or plant foods like more fruits, vegetables, beans and legumes and less of processed, junk and animal foods.

Although eating more of plant foods and less of processed and animal foods can help in speedy recovery or prevention from cancer, below are specific six foods that can help in increasing immunity and are loaded with anti-cancer properties:

Beetroot: Beets seem to inhibit carcinogen formation and increase production of immune cells and body enzymes that help fight cancer development. Whether cooked or raw, beets provide an array of nutrients, including potassium and vitamin C which helps in building the body's immune system.