Stone inscription dating back to year 1509 found at temple

Mangaluru: A stone inscription dating back to 1509 AD during the rule of Vijayanagara emperor Krishnadevaraya was found at the Yellur Sri Mahathobhara Vishweshwara temple in Udupi district of the State of Karnataka.

The inscription was read by Shruthesh Acharya, research student of history and archaeology, under the guidance of professor S A Krishnaiah, director of Oriental Archives Research Centre, Udupi.

The inscription, engraved on granite stone, has 12 lines and is two feet in height and width. On top of the inscription, there are engravings of the sun, moon, Nandi bull, Nandadeepa (lamp), Shivalinga, Rajakathi (royal sword) and Pushpa (flower).

The date mentioned on the inscription is Tuesday, Jyeshta month of the Hindu calendar of Shalivahana Shaka 1434. The inscription has mention of Thimmaiah Dandanayaka, Puttige, Aikala and Yellur areas, a press release here said.