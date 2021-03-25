Madhya Pradesh: 21 inscriptions stone of Bhumi Pujan performed by CM Chouhan gathering dust in Badnawar tehsil

Badnawar: At the time when the state government is leaving no stone unturned to give good infrastructure and development at every nuke and corners, inscriptions stones of 21 projects of which Bhumi Pujan was performed by Chief Minister is gathering dust in Badnawar tehsil at present.
Among the 89 gram panchayats of the district panchayat area, many panchayats often face water scarcity during summer season. To overcome the problem, there is need to take a concrete steps.
Following this on September 26, 2020, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to Koteshwar, a famous religious pilgrimage site, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. They performed bhoomi pujan for 50 Nal Jal Yojana in the villages, including 32 in Badnawar assembly constituency. The project includes new pipe line work, construction of overhead water tanks, sampwell and others.
Some of these works are about to get completed, but the department has left the inscriptions stone on roadside near the site. This inscriptions stone are yet to fix at its approved places by the concerned department. The villagers are not even able to get information about the work related to the projects now.
This is not the first time when area reported similar issue. Recently, foundation stone tables of as many 24 developmental works at Koteshwar Mahadev Dham and its adjoining areas near Badnawar village of Dhar district were also found gathering dust.
On February 28, 2016, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Koteshwar Mahadev Dham where various development works were inaugurated and the foundation stone was laid. Since then, many works have been completed but few are yet to begin. Their foundation stones are gathering dust in the Rural Engineering Services (RES) office here. In five years, they have not been installed at the workplace by the concerned departments. Now the officers are busy shifting the onus on each other for this negligence.
When contacted Public Health Engineering (PHE) department sub-divisional officer Ramakant Sharma said that the inscriptions of Bhoomi Pujan performed by the chief minister have not been placed due to incomplete work. Once the work is completed, the department will place this inscription stone. Work will not take three to four days for the same.
