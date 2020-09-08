Spaceship spotted in Australia? Here is the actual truth

Many have claimed to have spotted unidentified flying objects (UFOs) or spaceships in various parts of the world. The first report of an alleged flying saucer dates back to 1947 when a pilot named Kenneth Arnold reportedly saw nine objects which resembled boomerangs in the sky. Arnold described the movement of the objects as "like a saucer if you skip it across the water," however, it was reported as "flying saucers". Meanwhile, investigators thought that the pilot probably saw a flock of pelicans.

After Arnold's alleged sighting of a flying saucer, there were many reports of the same. However, the evidence seems to be ever elusive.

On Tuesday morning, a brightly coloured, spaceship-like something loomed over Australia's Melbourne as dawn broke and video producer Sue Roberts captured the beautiful formation in the sky. Posting the picture on Facebook, she wrote, "Just now in Hawthorn - gorgeous sunrise. Unusual cloud too."