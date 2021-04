Scientists find 3,500 year-old honeypot from Africa

New York: Researchers have discovered a 3,500 year-old honeypot from Africa, presenting the oldest direct evidence for honey collection in the continent. Archaeologists from the Goethe University in Germany in cooperation with chemists at the University of Bristol in the UK identified beeswax residues in 3,500 year-old potsherds of the Nok culture.

The Nok culture in central Nigeria dates between 1,500 BCE and the beginning of the Common Era and is known particularly for its elaborate terracotta sculptures — representatives of the oldest figurative art in Africa.

"That honey was part of their daily menu was completely unexpected, and unique in the early history of Africa until now," said Peter Breunig, Professor from Goethe. "This is a remarkable example for how biomolecular information from prehistoric pottery in combination with ethnographic data provides insight into the use of honey 3,500 years ago," said Julie Dunne from the University of Bristol. The findings are detailed in the journal Nature Communications.