Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna

Reportedly, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna have discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. "Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true," notes The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

“There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all. It has not only revolutionised basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to ground-breaking new medical treatments,” says Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Along with the prestigious medal, 10 million Swedish kronor will be shared equally between the Laureates.