Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez

Roger Penrose used ingenious mathematical methods in his proof that black holes are a direct consequence of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Ten years after Einstein’s death in 1965, Penrose proved that black holes really can form and described them in detail. "His groundbreaking article is still regarded as the most important contribution to the general theory of relativity since Einstein," notes The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Meanwhile, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez used the world’s largest telescopes and developed methods to see through the huge clouds of interstellar gas and dust to the centre of the Milky Way. "Stretching the limits of technology, they refined new techniques to compensate for distortions caused by the Earth’s atmosphere, building unique instruments and committing themselves to long-term research. Their pioneering work has given us the most convincing evidence yet of a supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way," wrote The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Along with the prestigious medal, 10 million Swedish kronor will be awarded, with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez.