NASA's Hubble Telescope Clicks 'Evil Eye' Galaxy That Is 17 Million Light Years From Earth (SEE PIC)

NASA shared an enthralling image of the Evil-Eye Galaxy located 17 million light-years away from Earth | NASA/ Insta

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Telescope continue to share incredible images daily. NASA has made many discoveries with its Hubble Space Telescope, including black holes, distant galaxies, and deep space's dark matter. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope recently shared an enthralling image of the 'Evil-Eye Galaxy,' located 17 million light-years away from Earth.

In its Instagram post, NASA shared details, stating that "Constellation Coma Berenices, known as the 'Evil Eye,' with sweeping bands of cosmic dust" is 17 million light-years away from Earth.

Evil-Eye Galaxy, aka Messier 64 or M64

The scientific name of the evil eye galaxy is Messier 64 or M64 due to its dark band of absorbing dust in front of its light centre. According to NASA, the galaxy can be viewed with a moderate-range telescope and has a magnitude of 9.8. The galaxy was photographed in 2008; however, it was previously documented in the 18th century, in 1799, by French astronomer Messier and discovered by Edward Pigott.

The evil eye galaxy's post highlights a galaxy's dazzling yellow centre, which shines through the dark dust in brown and orange. Blue and purple hues can also be seen in the galaxy's centre.

About Hubble Space Telescope

In 1990, the NASA Hubble Space Telescope was launched with the aim of exploring the universe's mysteries. It is located in the Low Earth Orbit, which allows scientists to study distant galaxies, black holes, dark matter, and other phenomena from millions of miles away. Over 1.5 million observations and over 20000 discoveries have been made possible by NASA's sophisticated telescope.

Previously, NASA revealed unseen details about the Milky Way. The James Webb Space Telescope captured images of the Milky Way galaxy's core, showing new features and riddles that could help scientists learn more about the early cosmos.