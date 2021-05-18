NASA-European Space Agency's sun-watching spacecraft captures first solar eruption

Washington: NASA and European Space Agency's Sun-watching spacecraft has captured the first solar eruption. On February 12, the Solar Orbiter caught sight of coronal mass ejection, or CME, NASA said in a statement. The CME was captured by NASA instrument, the Solar Orbiter Heliospheric Imager (SoloHI) onboard the spacecraft. SoloHI watches the solar wind, dust, and cosmic rays that fill the space between the Sun and the planets. It used one of its four detectors at less than 15 per cent of its normal cadence to reduce the amount of data acquired.

The view captured is brief and grainy, but shows a sudden blast of particles, the CME, escaping the Sun, which is off camera to the upper right. The CME starts about halfway through the video as a bright burst — the dense leading edge of the CME — and drifts off screen to the left.