Jellyfish Day 2022: Did you know jellyfish are older than dinosaurs? Read on to learn more

Going back to the past, it is believed that jellyfish are older than dinosaurs, i.e., they originated around 500 million years ago. Even scientists have found traces of 505 million-year-old jellyfish fossils in the US.

Jellyfish have a complex body structure; hence, scientists couldn't classify them for many years when the only categories that existed were plants, animals, and humans. They have a distinctive body design, like transparent bodies, wiry tentacles, and a lack of bodily organs.

When did jellyfish get their recognition:

But in 1989, Charles Darwin proposed in his theory of evolution that "all living things show a variation in physical traits over time as a process of natural selection."

As such, when scientists started bringing attention to the jellyfish, the world started realising it, and the name "jellyfish" was developed.

Today, we can see jellyfish everywhere around the world as they need very little oxygen to survive, they can adjust themselves to any water, and they also reproduce quickly.

Fun facts about jellyfish:

About 2,478 jellyfish were sent into space by NASA as part of an experiment. It was noticed that, around the end of the experiment, the jellyfish population had doubled to 60,000.

Jellyfish are adapting to climate change well and quickly, unlike other marine creatures, which find it tough to adapt to the changes.

Jellyfish are 98% water, compared to the human body, which is composed of 60% water.

Some jellyfish can be immortal, like Turritopsis nutricula, which believes it will live forever.