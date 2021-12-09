e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,46,66,241 with 9,419 fresh cases; 159 fatalities push death toll to 4,74,111
Advertisement

Science

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:51 AM IST

Japanese fashion tycoon takes off for International Space Station

Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
Associated Press
Advertisement

Moscow: A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists since 2009.

Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

The trio lifted off as scheduled at 12:38 pm (0738 GMT) aboard Soyuz MS-20 from the Russia-leaded Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

Maezawa and Hirano are scheduled to spend 12 days in space. The two will be the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. The price of the trip hasn't been disclosed.

"I would like to look at the Earth from space. I would like to experience the opportunity to feel weightlessness," Maezawa said during a pre-flight news conference on Tuesday. "And I also have a personal expectation: I'm curious how the space will change me, how I will change after this space flight."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:52 AM IST
Advertisement