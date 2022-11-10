James Webb captures stunning image of dwarf galaxy

Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte | Instagram/@nasawebb

The James Webb Telescope never fails to amaze us with its breathtaking pictures of the cosmos. The telescope is travelling through space, capturing various wonders of different celestial bodies, and this time James Webb has captured a "dwarf galaxy' which is near Earth.

The 'Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte' a dwarf galaxy, is only three million light-years away from the Earth. Even though it seems close by, it is still more isolated than other nearby galaxies, which have interacted with our Milky Way.

NASA believes that, with the help of this dwarf galaxy, they would be able to study star formations in small galaxies and those similar to the ones in the early galaxies. As Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte has not interacted with any other galaxies, it would help the researchers get a better understanding of the evolution and formation of the galaxies. On the other hand, it is difficult for researchers to study galaxies that have become entangled with the Milky Way.

As a result, the Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte is ideal for studying galaxy formation and evolution theories.

According to NASA, this dwarf galaxy has chemical compounds that are similar to those that made up galaxies in the early universe, such as being deficient in elements and heavier than hydrogen and helium.

Because this is a small and low-mass galaxy, star explosions could be more powerful and energizing, expelling other heavier elements from the galaxy.

