ISRO launches RH200 sounding rocket for the 200th time in a row

The successful flight of RH 200 took off from the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
RH200 sounding rocket | ISRO
Bengaluru: RH200, the versatile sounding rocket of ISRO, has registered its 200th consecutive successful launch from the shores of Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday termed it a "historic moment." It was witnessed by former President Ram Nath Kovind and ISRO chairman S Somanath, among others.

The successful flight of RH 200 took off from the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS).

"Indian-made sounding rockets are used as privileged tools for the scientific community to carry out experiments on meteorology, astronomy, and similar branches of space physics," an ISRO statement said.

Campaigns such as Equatorial ElectroJet (EEJ), Leonid Meteor Shower (LMS), Indian Middle Atmosphere Programme (IMAP), Monsoon Experiment (MONEX), Middle Atmosphere Dynamics (MIDAS), and Sooryagrahan-2010 have been conducted using the sounding rocket platform for scientific exploration of the Earth's atmosphere, it said.

The Rohini Sounding Rocket (RSR) series have been the forerunners for ISRO's heavier and more complex launch vehicles, with continued usage even today for atmospheric and meteorological studies, the national space agency headquartered here said.

"The 200th consecutive successful flight stands testimony to the commitment of Indian rocket scientists towards unmatched reliability demonstrated over the years," it said.

