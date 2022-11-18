e-Paper Get App
HomeScienceWatch Live: ISRO is all set to launch 'Vikram-S' India's first privately built rocket

Watch Live: ISRO is all set to launch 'Vikram-S' India's first privately built rocket

The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Vikram-S rocket | Skyroot Aerospace
Follow us on

Sriharikota: The country's first privately made rocket is all set to be launched from here on Friday, with the vehicle named as a tribute to the father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai.

Vikram-S would be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from its spaceport here, about 115 km from Chennai. Symbolising a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh' (the beginning).

Watch the launch event live here:

Developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, today's event marks the private sector's maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment, after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020.

The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying two domestic payloads and one from a foreign customer.

(Agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Live: ISRO is all set to launch 'Vikram-S' India's first privately built rocket

Watch Live: ISRO is all set to launch 'Vikram-S' India's first privately built rocket

NASA shares never-before-seen celestial hourglass

NASA shares never-before-seen celestial hourglass

NASA shares stunning footage captured by Artemis 1 after its launch on November 16

NASA shares stunning footage captured by Artemis 1 after its launch on November 16

India's first private rocket set to be launched on November 18

India's first private rocket set to be launched on November 18

Everything you need to know about NASA's Artemis I mission

Everything you need to know about NASA's Artemis I mission