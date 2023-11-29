International Jaguar Day 2023: Date, History & Significance Of Day Dedicated To Conservation Of Endangered Species

International Jaguar Day 2023 | Pixabay

Mumbai: International Jaguar Day is commemorated on every November 29 every year. International Jaguar Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday. It's a day dedicated to create awareness about how to save jaguars from disappearing. These big cats are classified as endangered species because they're losing their homes due to globalisation and people hunt them illegally.

The day began to make people more aware of the problems jaguars face and the work being done to save them. This includes efforts in many countries from Mexico to Argentina. Jaguars are large wild cat with black spots that comes from Central and South America.

The word Jaguar has been derived from the Portuguese word 'Tupi jaguara' which is a general term for any large, predatory animal. They are a large spotted feline of tropical America and look similar to the leopard.

On November 29 each year, we celebrate International Jaguar Day. Jaguars are the biggest wild cats in the Americas. They're important because saving them helps protect other animals and plants. They're also a symbol of the history and culture of Central and South America.

This day also shows how countries, where jaguars live, work together. They team up with others worldwide to save places where jaguars live and travel. This is part of a bigger plan to meet the goals set by the United Nations to make the world better.

In 2018, people from 14 countries met at the United Nations to talk about Jaguars. They made a plan called the Jaguar 2030 Statement. It talks about how everyone can help the Jaguars survive.

One idea was to create International Jaguar Day. Some countries also have their own days to celebrate Jaguars, like Brazil, which sees the Jaguar as a symbol of its nature.