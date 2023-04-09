 INSAT-1A satellite launch day: Everything you need to know about its history
INSAT-1A satellite launch day: Everything you need to know about its history

The launch occurred at 06:47 UTC on 10 April 1982, from at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The satellite successfully inserted into geosynchronous transfer orbit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

INSAT-1A was an Indian communications satellite was included in Indian National Satellite System. It used to orbit at a longitude of 74° east. However after failures, the satellite was abandoned in September 1982.

INSAT-1A was basically developed for the INSAT-1 series. It had a mass at launch of 1,152 kilograms (2,540 lb), which was made to operate for 7 years. The spacecraft carried 12 C and 3 S band transponders, powered by a single solar array.

The launch occurred at 06:47 UTC on 10 April 1982, from at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The satellite successfully inserted into geosynchronous transfer orbit.

After launch, INSAT-1A faced problems in its antennas, solar array and stabilisation boom. The C-band antenna was not deployed for twelve days, and the solar array failed to extend fully due to which it could not generate enough powerand did not give accurate weather observation. The satellite's S-band transponders also failed due to overheating.

After the failure of the stabilization boom, the backup sensor was not operated in the correct direction, instead of turning towards the moon, it overloaded it and shut down the sensor. The satellite exhausted and was abandoned on 6 September.

Thinking where to go for a summer vacation? 7 must visit Indian destinations during April-May 2023
article-image
