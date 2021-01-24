Fungi strengthen plants to fend off aphids: Study

London: Researchers have demonstrated that unique fungi strengthen the "immune systems" of wheat and bean plants against aphids. Fungi enter and influence the amount of a plant's own defences, resulting in fewer aphids.

The results, published in the journal New Phytologist, could serve to reduce agricultural insecticide use. "In order for us to really use fungi to control agricultural pests in the future, we need to understand the mechanisms and processes behind their activity. So, it's very exciting that we have managed to advance a step closer", said researcher Nicolai Vitt Meyling, Associate Professor from the University of Copenhagen.

Certain fungi are able to establish a close rapport with plants that results in fewer insect infestations and thereby less damage to crops. Until now, it was unclear how these fungi could be used to reduce insect infestations. The researchers studied three types of fungi to compare their effects against aphid infestations on wheat and bean plants.