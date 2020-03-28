First images of Covid-19 virus in India released using transmission electron microscope

Pune: The first images from India of what the coronavirus looks like are out. The images of the coronavirus have been caught by a team of ICMR-NIV scientists in Pune.

The images have been captured using the transmission electron microscope imaging. They have been published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

The images of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, are from the throat swab of the first laboratory confirmed case in India reported on January 30. The woman, among three students studying medicine in Wuhan in China, was diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning to India.

The gene sequencing of the samples from Kerala done at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune found that the virus was a 99.98 per cent match with the virus in Wuhan.

A total of seven negative-stained virus particles having morphodiagnostic features of a coronavirus-like particle could be imaged in the fields scanned. These included the round shape of the virus and a cobbled surface structure having envelope projections.

The image revealed the presence of stalk-like projections ending in round peplomeric structures typical of a coronavirus particle.

"In summary, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first report from India detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus using TEM directly in a throat swab specimen confirmed by PCR.

Although TEM imaging was limited by particle load in the specimen, we could still detect morphologically identifiable intact particles in stored clinical sample without initial fixation," the study said.