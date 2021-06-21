Covid-19: Research, innovation thrive in educational institutes amid lockdown

New Delhi: Despite the second wave of the Covid pandemic and consequent lockdown, research in various educational institutes continued without any problem. Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and many other higher educational institutions were busy in world-class research, innovation and devising new curriculum and setting up new campus during these tumultuous times.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, IIT-Ropar developed a device named 'Jeevan Vayu', which can be used as an alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines. This is the first such device in the country that works without electricity and is optimized for both oxygen production units like oxygen cylinders and oxygen pipelines in hospitals. These facilities are not available in other existing CPAP machines.

During the current Covid wave, preparations were made to establish 'Energy Science and Engineering' department at IIT Delhi. This new undergraduate B. Tech programme in 'Energy Engineering' will be introduced from this year.