Coronavirus in India: 3 reasons why the Indian population could have ‘intrinsic immunity to COVID-19’

While various models have been claiming that 300 million Indians would have coronavirus by April/May end, the death count, infection rate and severity appeared to be lesser in India compared to countries like Italy, USA, UK and Spain.

In an article on immunupaedia.org.za, two scientists – Narinder Mehra and Gaurav Sharma – wondered if the Indian population had an intrinsic immunity to COVID-19.

While the former is an ICMR Emeritus Scientist, former National chair and Ex-Dean AIIMS, the latter is from the Department of Translational and Regenerative medicine PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Before we proceed further, it would be prudent to point out that not only does India have one of the strictest lockdowns around, there are still enough question marks over India’s labelling of cause of deaths, even without the coronavirus pandemic. India has also tested less than other countries and some states have even been apprehensive about stating COVID-19 as cause of death.