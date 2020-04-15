Social distancing till 2022? Harvard researchers warn of possible 'recurrent outbreaks' of novel coronavirus

The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected over 1,986,900 people and over 200 countries in the world. At this time, social distancing has become crucial, and people are doing their best to keep to themselves and stay home.

It may be an unprecedented situation, but the social distancing norms may become normalised before this is all over. As per researchers from Harvard, "prolonged or intermittent social distancing" may be a necessity till 2022. A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Science opines that the virus may linger and affect people frequently in the future.

And while a one-time social distancing measure may suppress critical cases to a certain extent, a resurgence is likely once these limitations are removed.

"We projected that recurrent wintertime outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 will probably occur after the initial, most severe pandemic wave. Absent other interventions, a key metric for the success of social distancing is whether critical care capacities are exceeded," says an excerpt from the abstract of the research paper.