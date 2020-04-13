BJP cites Oxford researchers' trackers to praise Modi's COVID-19 lockdown, gets rebuked instead

The Bharatiya Janata Party had taken to Twitter last Friday to say that India had scored a 100 out of 100 on the Government Response Stringency Index that had been developed by researchers at the University of Oxford. This score was for "taking composite measures to combat COVID-19".

"The ‘full marks’ underline Modi government’s proactiveness, seriousness and swiftness in implementing effective lockdown," the party had added.

Keep in mind that while a country may score high on this index, it does not take into account the actual execution of government policies or how effectively they are being utilised.

The post had drawn positive responses from many quarters, with the comments reminding that the World Health Organisation too had praised India for its work. "Proud to be an Indian," wrote one Twitter user.

"Today the people of India are relying on two things: 1. god 2. Shri Narendra Modi Together these two can free India from coronavirus," added another.

The comment section has since turned a tad critical after the "test" developers clarified that the tracker was simply intended to record the "number and strictness of government policies".

"The related stringency index should not be interpreted as measuring the appropriateness or effectiveness of a country’s response - there are no 'marks' as such," the Blavatnik School of Government wrote on Twitter.