Coronavirus in India: List of activities allowed from April 20 amid lockdown

On Sunday, the Narendra Modi-led government took a U-turn and prohibited e-commerce platforms from selling non-essential items like mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments amid lockdown, only four days after giving them permission. The April 15 order had said e-commerce platforms were allowed to sell such items from April 20.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding the non-essential items from the cart of e-commerce companies. The order said the following clause -- "E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions" -- is excluded from the guidelines."

Here is a list of activities allowed from April 20:

1. All Health Services (including AYUSH)

2. All agricultural and horticultural activities

3. Operations of fishing (marine/inland) aquaculture industry

4. Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber plantations with maximum 50 per cent workers

5. Financial sector

6. Social sector

7. MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and use of face masks

8. Public Utilities