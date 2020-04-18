Maharashtra government issues additional list of activities which will be permitted after April 20

On Friday, the Maharashtra government issued an additional list of activities that will be permitted after April 20 to mitigate hardship caused by the lockdown.
The government has listed selected activities that will be allowed in non-hotspot areas from April 20. In order to restart the economic cycle, some industrial and commercial activities will be restarted from the said date. All health services (including AYUSH) and activities related to fisheries, agriculture, plantation and allied activities, animal husbandry, etc will remain functional. MNREGA workers will also be allowed, given they practice social distancing and use face masks.
Here is the complete list of activities that will be permitted after April 20:
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, the MHA issued detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown with new points like compulsions of wearing a face mask in public places, a fine on spitting in public places.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,323 cases. While 331 patients have recovered, 201 deaths have been reported.
