Maharashtra government issues additional list of activities which will be permitted after April 20

On Friday, the Maharashtra government issued an additional list of activities that will be permitted after April 20 to mitigate hardship caused by the lockdown.

The government has listed selected activities that will be allowed in non-hotspot areas from April 20. In order to restart the economic cycle, some industrial and commercial activities will be restarted from the said date. All health services (including AYUSH) and activities related to fisheries, agriculture, plantation and allied activities, animal husbandry, etc will remain functional. MNREGA workers will also be allowed, given they practice social distancing and use face masks.