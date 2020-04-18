Maharashtra schools have been directed to not charge fees during the lockdown period

In a relief to parents and students, all schools of Maharashtra have been directed to not charge fees during the lockdown period. On Friday, Varsha Gaikwad, state education minister of school and higher secondary education, released a directive instructing all schools of the state to the effect.

Parents had raised several complaints regarding schools charging fees for the next academic year and also demanding payment of pending fees of the current academic year. Gaikwad posted a video on Twitter stating, "We have received several complaints from parents and students about schools asking for fees during lockdown. I have informed all schools and their managements to not charge any kind of fee during this lockdown period. Parents are facing salary cuts and lack of financial aid so schools are advised not to charge any fees."