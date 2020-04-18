Maharashtra schools have been directed to not charge fees during the lockdown period

In a relief to parents and students, all schools of Maharashtra have been directed to not charge fees during the lockdown period. On Friday, Varsha Gaikwad, state education minister of school and higher secondary education, released a directive instructing all schools of the state to the effect.
Parents had raised several complaints regarding schools charging fees for the next academic year and also demanding payment of pending fees of the current academic year. Gaikwad posted a video on Twitter stating, "We have received several complaints from parents and students about schools asking for fees during lockdown. I have informed all schools and their managements to not charge any kind of fee during this lockdown period. Parents are facing salary cuts and lack of financial aid so schools are advised not to charge any fees."
Why are schools charging fees when they are shut?, questioned Abdul Razi, a parent. Razi said, "Schools have been shut since mid-March. Our children have been sitting at home. Then why are schools charging fees when classes are not functional?" While Tanushree Kale, another parent said, "I have not received my salary since the last two months. How am I supposed to manage my home expenses and pay fees without any financial income?"
If parents or students identify any school which is asking for fees during lockdown they can complain to the respective district education officer, added Gaikwad.