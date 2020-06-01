Coronavirus fight: The deadly virus cannot survive on brass, copper surfaces

Mumbai: Ever since the coronavirus pandemic spread its tentacles all over the world, scientists and researchers have be working hard to come up with an appropriate vaccination. Meanwhile, our doctors are doing their best to use a combination of drugs to treat the deadly virus. Ayurveda and homeopathy have joined the fight as well. While the world await a specialised vaccine, people have been doing their best to stop the virus from entering their homes (and bodies).

While it is said that the virus can survives for days on surfaces (steel, wood, plastic, etc) and even clothes, one study suggests that the virus can't survive on brass and copper and is immediately destroyed when it comes with anything that is made of copper. Researchers suggest surfaces like brass or dry copper alloy can kill wide spectrum fungi and bacteria and inactivate viruses permanently that too within two hours after exposure.

Copper, it seems has antimicrobial properties, and it would be advisable to make use of this alloy in our homes and public spaces to reduce the spread of the virus. One can use copper tapes on surfaces that are commonly touched — refrigerator, drawer and toilet handles, door knobs, faucets, writing instruments, back of chairs, and other such surfaces are examples of commonly touched surfaces. Covering these surfaces with copper reduce infection chances by 50%. If possible, brass door handles or knobs, hooks should be used in homes, offices, hotels and hospitals. Using copper utensils is also advisable in such times as the virus can live on for days on steel—the virus can live on steel surfaces for two-three days. Research suggests at room temperature (21°C) coronavirus gets in activated on brass and copper surfaces. Brass and copper play and important role in fighting coronavirus and making use of these alloys would definitely go a long way in strengthening our fight against the virus.