Chang'e 5 Lunar Mission: After US, China becomes second nation to plant flag on moon

China has become only the second nation in the world to plant its flag on the surface of the moon as its unmanned mission left for Earth on Thursday.

Country's space authority that the spacecraft carrying the country's first lunar samples has started its return journey from the moon.

Before the take-off, a Chinese national flag unfurled from the lander-ascender combination, Xing Zhuoyi, a designer of the Chang'e-5 probe from China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said.