For the first time since the 1970s, a Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon to bring lunar rocks back to Earth. Chang'e 5, an unmanned robotic probe is expected to work for about two days in a region to the north of Mons Ruemker. According to details shared by the China National Space Administration, Chang'e 5 had "successfully landed" at its designated site shortly after 11 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Tuesday after making a powered descent from its orbiter.

Launched on November 24 from the tropical southern island of Hainan by a Long March 5 heavy-lift carrier rocket, the lander will will bring about 2 kilograms of lunar samples back to Earth in mid-December, 44 years after the last substances from the moon were returned to Earth. The sample will be lifted up into orbit and transferred to a return capsule for the trip to Earth, setting down on the grasslands of Inner Mongolia.

Since it's landing China's space organisation has published images of the barren landing site. One image also shows the lander's shadow. According to the European Space Agency (ESA) website, the Mission is named after the Chinese Moon goddess, traditionally accompanied by a white or jade rabbit.