Watch: Varun Dhawan launches Hindi trailer of Vijay Thalapathy and Pooja Hegde's 'Beast'

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde have wowed the audience with their respective blockbusters 'Master' and 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. The two stars have stirred excitement as their first collaboration 'Beast' has enraptured the masses with its Hindi trailer launched by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

An unrivalled fandom is set to erupt with the entertaining highlights of the trailer that hint at killer action sequences and heroic moments. The trailer makes it clear that Vijay will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent Veera Raghavan in the film.

Beast outlines the events that follow after a mall in Chennai has been hijacked by terrorists. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film witnesses Vijay and Pooja as a fresh pair. Maestro Anirudh Ravichander has lent music to the film and it has inspired viral trends on social media. The 'Arabic Kuthu' fever and the 'Jolly O Gymkhana' trend have not only enthralled the netizens, but also piqued curiosity about what else the film offers.

A spokesperson from Sun Pictures says, “We're happy to present the Hindi trailer of Beast. Both Vijay and Pooja have a commendable fan following across India and the fans have been overtly positive and excited about the film hitting the theatres. We can't wait to entertain the audience in cinemas.”

Pankaj Jaysingh, CEO, UFO Moviez, Film Services & Distribution says, “This is a truly special film that has elicited excitement among viewers across languages. It is our second film in Hindi with Vijay Thalapathy after Master. We've struck a hattrick with Sun Pictures with Annaatthe, ET and now Beast. It makes us immensely proud to be offering this film to the Northern belt in theatres.”

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar says, “The making of Beast has been a joyride with Thalapathy Vijay. Pooja Hegde has enthralled viewers already with her charm. As a filmmaker, I'm elated that the Hindi trailer of Beast has dropped. Any great film should be able to communicate the value of moments we share despite the differences in culture. I'm assured that Beast will entertain audiences Pan India”

'Beast' is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Sun Pictures. It will release on April 13, 2022 by UFO Moviez in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:31 PM IST