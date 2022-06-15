Watch: Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin after the success of 'Vikram: Hitlist'

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday (June 14) met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the camp office a few days after the release of his film 'Vikram: Hitlist'.

The film's producer R. Mahendran also joined the actor.

Kamal Haasan also took to his official Twitter account and shared a photo with the CM.

It has been raining praises for the team of 'Vikram: Hitlist'. The audiences are in complete awe of Kamal Haasan's performance, and fans are going gaga over his powerpacked avatar in the film.

A few days back, Kamal Haasan also shared a sweet and touching message to all his fans who supported him throughout his acting journey. He said, “I breathe Cinema.”

On behalf of Raj Kamal Films International, the actor thanked each and everyone associated with the film and especially the audience who made the film a huge success.

'Vikram: Hitlist' has been produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film released in theatres on June 3.