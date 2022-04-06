'Ram Setu' actor Satyadev begins shooting for 'Full Bottle'

'Full Bottle', a film loaded with fun and fantasy, commenced its journey on Wednesday on an auspicious note with muhurat.

Starring Satyadev, an actor who is passionate about doing different films and versatile roles, as protagonist, 'Full Bottle' is produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji and SD Company. Sarvanth Ram Creations is the production banner of the film.

Talking about the film Satyadev says, "'Full Bottle' is a fun film. We have released the concept poster today, which is very unique in various aspects. It reflects the mood of the movie and one must see it to have the feel. The concept of the movie will be new and we are planning to complete the shoot at the earliest."

The film is written and directed by Sharan Koppisetty. As far as the technical team of 'Full Bottle' is concerned, Sujatha Siddharth is the director of photography, editing will be taken care of by Santhosh Kamireddy.

Visual effects are by Tej Dilip, Vamsi Kaka is the publicist, Vishnu Thej Putta is handling digital and Ramana Madhavaram is co-director.

Apart from 'Full Bottle', actor Satyadev will be next seen in the Bollywood film 'Ram Setu'.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:02 PM IST