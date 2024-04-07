Yoga Mahotsav Marks Countdown To International Day Of Yoga with Massive Turnout In Pune |

The 'Yoga Mahotsav,' held in celebration of the 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, witnessed an overwhelming turnout at Wadia college Sports Ground, jointly organised by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and National Institute of Naturopathy, Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India.

Thousands of participants gathered for the gala event, actively engaging in the practice of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) starting at 6am on Sunday. This remarkable display of enthusiasm and participation underscores the growing importance of Yoga in fostering personal and societal betterment.

The event was honored by the presence of esteemed guests including Satyajit Paul, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Ayush; Vishwas Mandalik, President, Yoga Vidya Gurukul, Nashik distinguished Yoga Guru; Vijayalakshmi Bharadwaj, Director, Ministry of Ayush; Dr Satya Lakshmi, Director, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune, and Vaidya Dr Kashinath Samagandi, Director of MDNIY. Their participation added significant value to the occasion, reflecting the collective commitment towards promoting Yoga and advancing the cause of betterment for individuals and communities alike.

The event was graced by senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush, state government, and many more eminent dignitaries and experts., and also messages by several revered Yoga masters and gurus.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyajit Paul, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Ayush, said, “It is a matter of immense pleasure & pride that Pune is hosting this wonderful ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ in this pristine environment. Yoga is a global movement towards healthier and better tomorrow." He also appreciated the huge gatherings and congratulated them too.

He also said that IDY-2024 marks the 10th edition of the International Day of Yoga. Building upon the foundations laid in previous years, Yoga Mahotsav-2024 represents a reinvigorated celebration of Yoga, featuring a series of countdown events.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishwas Mandalik, President, Yoga Vidya Gurukul, Nashik, said, “Yoga is a wonder gift of India’s rich heritage that has benefitted the world to become a healthier place. Yoga is basically a spiritual discipline which is based on an extremely subtle science that concentrates on bringing harmony between mind and body .”

By embracing Yoga, individuals can embark on a journey of self-improvement, harnessing their innate potential to lead healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives.

Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) was given a huge importance in today’s mega show. After the addresses, a live demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol was performed by the experts of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the leadership of Director, MDNIY, wherein more than 5000 Yoga sadhaks performed the Common Yoga Protocol. The programme was streamed through various social media platforms of Ministry of Ayush, MDNIY and other Yoga institutions.

The Indian Yoga Association also supported the 75th day IDY-2024 celebration with their Maharashtra State Chapter.