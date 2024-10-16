Water Cuts Tomorrow in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Due to Maintenance Work |

Areas in both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad will face water cuts on Thursday due to maintenance work undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

PMC is carrying out maintenance works at various water treatment plants in the city, leading to city-wide water cuts.

The chief engineer of the PMC water department issued a statement regarding the situation. Many parts of the city, including Peth areas, Kothrud, Koregaon Park, Kharadi, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Bibvewadi, BT Kawade Road, Phursungi, Hadapsar, Solapur Road, and both Pune and Khadki cantonments, will face water cuts. Aundh, Bopodi, Pune University, Law College, Karve Road, Himali Society, Pashan, Bhugaon, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Sus Road, and other areas will also be affected by the water cuts. As a result, most areas will experience delayed and low-pressure water supply on Friday.

PCMC issues advisory

PCMC's water department Executive Engineer Pramod Ombase informed that water cuts will be carried out due to essential electrical maintenance and repairs at the Nigdi water treatment plant.

This interruption will result in no evening water supply following the morning distribution. Additionally, the water supply will be disrupted on Friday morning, October 18, as well. However, the Water Supply Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has made an appeal to all residents to save the water available from the Municipal Corporation and use it sparingly, as well as to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation.