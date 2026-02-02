Viral Video Shows Mob Assault After Drunk Innova Driver Ploughs Into Crowd at Krishnamai Mahotsav in Maharashtra’s Sangli | WATCH | Sources

Pune: A shocking incident was reported late Sunday night from Tilak Chowk in Maharashtra’s Sangli city, where a heavily intoxicated Innova driver allegedly rammed his vehicle into a crowd gathered for the Krishnamai Mahotsav, injuring 15 to 16 people.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to preliminary information, the injured include civilians, people at a nearby autorickshaw stand, and four to five police personnel who were deployed in the area.

Following the crash, angry locals intercepted the vehicle, vandalised it, and dragged the accused driver out. The mob then assaulted him, expressing outrage over the incident.

Eyewitnesses said chaos erupted at the spot immediately after the crash. The crowd blocked the Innova, damaged the vehicle, and physically attacked the driver.

The driver also sustained injuries during the assault and has been admitted to a city hospital for treatment. After receiving information, Sangli police rushed to the scene, brought the situation under control, and deployed additional security.

A case has been registered against the drunk driver at the Sangli City Police Station under the Sangli District Police Force, and a detailed investigation is underway.

The incident has triggered widespread anger across Sangli, with citizens demanding strict action against drunk driving. A video of the aftermath has gone viral on social media, highlighting both the dangers of driving under the influence and the volatile public response that followed.