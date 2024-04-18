Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Spotted Campaigning For Congress Leader Praniti Shinde In Solapur | Video Screengrab

In a video circulating on social media, a Shah Rukh Khan lookalike is seen drumming up support for Congress' Praniti Shinde, the party's candidate for the Solapur Lok Sabha seat.

The video shows the Khan doppelganger standing atop a vehicle in a makeshift tent, waving to onlookers. The vehicle is adorned with a banner featuring Shinde's image alongside Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Nana Patole, and others.

Watch Video:

Praniti Shinde, a sitting MLA and daughter of former Chief Minister and Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, is contesting for the Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Her opponent is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Satpute, an MLA from Malshiras in Solapur district within the adjacent Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

During a recent rally, Shinde claimed that the BJP attempted to persuade her to defect from Congress. "Last year, they tried a couple of times to lure me into their party. But I firmly declined. I am a steadfast Congress loyalist and staunchly uphold the party's ideology," she asserted.

Meanwhile, her father faced defeat twice in the constituency. In 2014, he was defeated by BJP's Sharad Bansode by a staggering margin of over 3,60,000 votes, followed by another loss in 2019 against BJP candidate Siddeshwar Shivacharya, with a substantial margin exceeding 1,50,000 votes.