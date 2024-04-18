 Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Spotted Campaigning For Congress Leader Praniti Shinde In Solapur
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneViral Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Spotted Campaigning For Congress Leader Praniti Shinde In Solapur

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Spotted Campaigning For Congress Leader Praniti Shinde In Solapur

Praniti Shinde's opponent is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Satpute, an MLA from Malshiras in Solapur district within the adjacent Madha Lok Sabha constituency

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Spotted Campaigning For Congress Leader Praniti Shinde In Solapur | Video Screengrab

In a video circulating on social media, a Shah Rukh Khan lookalike is seen drumming up support for Congress' Praniti Shinde, the party's candidate for the Solapur Lok Sabha seat.

The video shows the Khan doppelganger standing atop a vehicle in a makeshift tent, waving to onlookers. The vehicle is adorned with a banner featuring Shinde's image alongside Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Nana Patole, and others.

Watch Video:

Praniti Shinde, a sitting MLA and daughter of former Chief Minister and Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, is contesting for the Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Her opponent is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Satpute, an MLA from Malshiras in Solapur district within the adjacent Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

During a recent rally, Shinde claimed that the BJP attempted to persuade her to defect from Congress. "Last year, they tried a couple of times to lure me into their party. But I firmly declined. I am a steadfast Congress loyalist and staunchly uphold the party's ideology," she asserted.

Meanwhile, her father faced defeat twice in the constituency. In 2014, he was defeated by BJP's Sharad Bansode by a staggering margin of over 3,60,000 votes, followed by another loss in 2019 against BJP candidate Siddeshwar Shivacharya, with a substantial margin exceeding 1,50,000 votes.

Read Also
WATCH CCTV VIDEO: Wearing 'Swiggy' Uniform, Assailants Attempt To Shoot Builder On Pune's JM Road In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, Amol Kolhe, Ravindra Dhangekar File...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, Amol Kolhe, Ravindra Dhangekar File...

Nashik: Over 15 Individuals Duped For ₹2 Crore

Nashik: Over 15 Individuals Duped For ₹2 Crore

Nashik: Annual Ram Navami Rath Yatra Celebrations Commence

Nashik: Annual Ram Navami Rath Yatra Celebrations Commence

Dubai Flight Cancellation Sparks Passenger Outrage At Pune Airport

Dubai Flight Cancellation Sparks Passenger Outrage At Pune Airport

Water Scarcity Grips New Colonies In Nashik

Water Scarcity Grips New Colonies In Nashik