 VIDEO: Who Is Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati? Kolhapur North Congress Candidate Withdraws from Polls; Satej Patil Says, 'Dam Navhta Tar Pahilech...'
Addressing MP Shahu Maharaj, he said, "It feels like betrayal. This isn't correct, Maharaj."

Updated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
In a huge embarrassment for Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi, the official candidate of Congress in Kolhapur North backed out on the final day of nomination withdrawal, leaving the MVA without an official candidate for the seat.

After her withdrawal, the president of Kolhapur district Congress and former minister Satej Patil was visibly upset and was seen telling the workers, "Dam nvhta tar ubharyacha nvhta na mag, mi pan dakhvali asti majhii takad" (If you don't have guts, you shouldn't have filled the form in the first place; I would have shown my power).

Addressing MP Shahu Maharaj, he said, "It feels like betrayal. This isn't correct, Maharaj." Patil added, "What was the need to make me embarrassed like this? Those who ignited this fire should be reminded of their actions."


Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati is the daughter-in-law of MP Shahu Maharaj and the wife of former MLA Malojiraje Chhatrapati. For the uninitiated, she was announced as the official candidate by MVA and Congress due to internal resentment against the earlier declared candidate, Rajesh Latkar.

