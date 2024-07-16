VIDEO Shows IAS Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama Confronting Metro Workers and Cops, Footage Goes Viral After Gun Brandishing Fiasco |

While she was booked for allegedly threatening farmers in a video, IAS Puja Khedkar's mother is in the news again after another video reportedly showing her arguing with Metro workers and cops in Pune emerged.

According to a report by Punekar News, an eyewitness recounted the incident, noting they called the police after the altercation with the Metro workers.

In the video, which is darkly lit, a woman can be heard arguing with cops.

As per a report by India Today, the video is from 2022 and the incident occurred outside the Khedkar family's bungalow on Baner Road in Pune.

The report states that during the construction of the Pune metro line between Shivaji Nagar and Hinjewadi, the workers had placed equipment on the footpath near the Khedkar's bungalow. This agitated Manorama Khedkar, who started arguing with the workers after getting out of her car. The cops were called, and she even fought with them.

Who is IAS Puja Khedkar and what did she do?

For the uninitiated, IAS Puja Khedkar is in the news due to new controversies every day. She first made headlines after she was transferred, followed by a letter to the General Administration Department by Pune Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase, highlighting her demands for a separate cabin and staff during her posting in Pune. She allegedly used a red beacon light on the Audi car and also had 'Maharashtra Government' written on it without permission.

After the transfer, her OBC and disability certificates came under scrutiny, and the Central government constituted a single-member committee "to verify the candidature" of Khedkar.

Later, various issues arose, including an old video of her mother allegedly threatening farmers with a gun, which went viral. Additionally, the illegal construction on the footpath in front of her house in Pune came under fire, with the Pune civic body issuing a notice to her parents. Now, the officer's parents have been booked for allegedly threatening farmers and the cops are searching for them.