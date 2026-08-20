VIDEO: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Seeks Maha Education Minister Dada Bhuse’s Resignation Over Poor State Of Govt Schools | Sourced

Latur: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, alleging that the poor condition of government schools reflected the government's failure to improve basic educational infrastructure.

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Speaking to reporters after inspecting a Zilla Parishad school at Ujani in Ausa tehsil, Dipke said elected representatives and ministers must be held accountable for the condition of schools, many of which continue to lack basic facilities such as proper classrooms, benches, toilets, and safe access roads.

He said ministers and MLAs should send their own children to government schools to understand the problems students face.

'Ministers should send their children...'

“The condition of schools makes me feel that the education minister should not continue in the post. If the government wants to understand the urgency of improving government schools, ministers and elected representatives should send their own children to study in these schools,” Dipke said.

He alleged that despite being in power for several years, the government had failed to bring about substantial changes in government schools.

“Students are still studying in schools with leaking tin roofs and without adequate benches. If these basic problems could not be resolved in 10 years, the government must explain what it has achieved,” he said.

Children walk several kilometers

Dipke said CJP and local residents would raise their voices collectively over the problems affecting schools and press the government to provide safe transport facilities to students who have to walk several kilometres to attend school.

He said children should not be forced to walk up to seven kilometres, particularly during the monsoon, and demanded bus facilities for students in remote areas.

Referring to reports of children allegedly dying from snake bites while travelling through difficult terrain to attend school, Dipke said such incidents exposed the failure of authorities to ensure safe access to education.

Unhygienic conditions

He also expressed concern over unhygienic conditions at the school inspected by the CJP team. He alleged that accumulated scrap and garbage behind the premises had created conditions conducive to the presence of snakes, with snakes reportedly being found even inside classrooms.

Dipke said the organisation's school inspections had already prompted authorities to begin some work at the institutions.

He also said public participation was essential to strengthen democracy and welcomed the emergence of youth-led organisations and movements such as CJP.

“People have begun finding their voice again. More organisations and movements should emerge in a democracy. The more people come forward and speak, the stronger our democracy will become,” he said.

Commenting on the concerns of Gen Z, Dipke said young people would form a significant electoral force by the 2029 elections, and political parties would have to address their issues.

He said the government must also work for the younger generation currently studying in schools, warning that young voters would hold governments accountable if their concerns were ignored.

Dipke said widespread protests could emerge across villages if the government failed to improve the condition of public schools.

Meanwhile, on the CBI probe into the NEET paper leak case being investigated in Latur, Dipke expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation.

He alleged that the probe appeared to be focused on lower-level accused while attempts were being made to shield senior persons.

“It is difficult to believe that such a case could have taken place without the involvement of senior officials in the system. Merely arresting a few lower-level persons and claiming action is not enough,” he said.