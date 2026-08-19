Pune & Mumbai Universities To Launch Joint MTech Programmes In Energy & Nanotechnology

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will introduce joint postgraduate technology programmes with the University of Mumbai (MU), marking its first such collaboration with another university. The two universities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch MTech programmes in energy studies and nanoscience/nanotechnology, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Gosavi said on Tuesday.

The programmes will be jointly offered by SPPU’s Centre for Energy Studies and MU’s Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. The initiative will allow students to earn credits from both universities and study at both campuses.

“This is the first time that SPPU is entering into such a joint postgraduate technology programme with another university,” Gosavi said.

The programme will have 25 seats. Students will be admitted through a common entrance examination conducted by the two universities.

Under the proposed structure, students could spend their first year at SPPU and the second year at MU. They will also be able to earn credits by taking courses offered by either university.

Gosavi said the partnership will combine SPPU’s research strength in energy studies with MU’s infrastructure and expertise in nanotechnology.

The university is also looking to promote greater sharing of faculty, laboratories and other infrastructure among colleges under the National Education Policy (NEP).

Gosavi suggested that colleges with better infrastructure and facilities could act as “lead colleges” within academic clusters. Other institutions in the clusters could use their laboratories and other resources.

SPPU is also working to strengthen interdisciplinary research by bringing different fields together. These include materials science, electronics, computer science, biotechnology and bioinformatics.

The aim is to develop research and technologies that can address wider societal needs, Gosavi said.