Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu laments poor ranking of varsities

Pune: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said it was sad that no Indian university figured among the top 300 in this year's Time World University Ranking, and stressed on the need to improve quality of education in the country.

Addressing students at the 16th convocation ceremony at Symbiosis International University here, Naidu said there wasa need to strategise to ensure Indian universities can rank among the top 100 and then in the top 50 in the world.

"We have to again make India a vishwa guru. And for that to happen, we have to improve the quality of education in Indian universities. It is sad to note no Indian university could find a place among the top 300 ranking,” he said.