Unseasonal April Rain Causes Crop Losses on 1,592 Hectares in Hingoli District |

The farmers incurred crop losses on around 1,592 hectares of land in the Hingoli district due to the unseasonal rain during the month of April. The heavy rain, speedy wind, lightning, and hailstorm caused losses to the farmers in the irrigated, orchard, non-irrigated, and dry lands. The revenue and agriculture departments conducted the panchnama of the losses and submitted a report of the losses to the divisional commissionerate.

The uncertainty has increased in the agriculture business. The farmers invest lakhs of rupees in their farms on fertilizer and seeds, but the farmers have no guarantee that they will get the returns on their investment. Most of the time, the crops are destroyed due to natural calamities. The Hingoli district was lashed by unseasonal rains on several occasions, and farmers incurred heavy losses of food grains and fruits.

₹3.39 Crore compensation to be paid

The state government has directed the district administration to conduct the panchnamas of the losses of the farmers. In the Hingoli district, 744.50 hectares of land is irrigated land, 745.60 hectares are fruit farms, 102.80 hectares are orchards, and 1,592.90 hectares are food grains. In this area, in all, 2,864 farmers have incurred losses in Hingoli taluka, Kamalnuri, Sengaon, and Vasmat talukas. However, the farmers of Aundha Nagnath taluka have not incurred any losses.

The district administration will need ₹3,39,57,200 (3.39 Crore) to pay the compensation to the farmers. The administration has submitted the report of the losses and the requirement of the funds for the compensation.

Additionally, the farmers who incurred losses due to the unseasonal rains in the month of May have demanded that they should get compensation for it.