Unity Bank strengthens its presence in Pune; opens three new branches in city

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank), has further expanded its presence in Pune with the inauguration of three new branches in the city.

These branches at Aundh, Bhandarkar Road and Sinhagad Road will leverage the growing business opportunities in the city, provide customers with attractive interest rates on deposits, offer business loans to MSMEs and more importantly offer the residents of Pune an opportunity to Bank.

With the launch of the new branches, Unity Bank now has 13 branches in the State.

To cater needs of retail, HNI and corporate clients

Commenting on the expansion plans for the city, Inderjit Camotra, MD & CEO, of Unity Bank, said “Pune is strongly emerging as a hub for entrepreneurship driven by its wide tech talent pool and the state’s innovation-friendly business policies. Besides being home to several Auto and IT/ITES companies, it also has a diverse demographic population and growing infrastructure making it an attractive city to offer new-age, digital-first banking services. We are excited to expand our operations here and look forward to serving the banking and investment needs of retail, HNI and corporate clients.”

Unity Bank is a Scheduled Commercial Bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services Ltd. As on 31st March 2023, it has a network of 123 branches across India.