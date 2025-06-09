 'Two Uttar Pradesh Tourists Drown While Swimming At Bhushi Dam In Lonavala,' Says Pune Police
ANIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the backwater of Bhushi dam at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the backwater of Bhushi dam at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

According to Pune Rural police, the victims have been identified as Mohammad Jamal (22) and Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh (19). The police said the duo were swimming with friends when they were swept into a deeper section of the dam.

"The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Jamal and 19-year-old Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh. The duo was visiting the scenic spot with a group of friends. Attracted by the inviting waters, the group ventured into the dam for a swim. However, Jamal and Sahil, unaware of the depth and the powerful water currents, were swept into a deeper section of the dam and drowned before help could reach them," the police said.

After an alert from their friends, the local authorities took immediate action and launched a search and rescue operation with the assistance of the Shivdurga Mitra Lonavala Rescue Team.

"Despite facing strong currents and tough conditions, the team managed to recover the bodies of both victims," the police added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

Bhushi Dam is a popular tourist destination in Lonavala, particularly during weekends and holidays.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

