 Travelling On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Is A Nightmare, Say Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTravelling On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Is A Nightmare, Say Netizens

Travelling On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Is A Nightmare, Say Netizens

The Pune-Bengaluru Highway serves as a vital route for travellers heading to Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Karad. However, heavy traffic congestion along the stretch has made commuting difficult, with several people describing their travel experience as nothing short of a nightmare

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Travelling On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Is A Nightmare, Say Netizens | Sourced

The Pune-Bengaluru Highway serves as a vital route for travellers heading to Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Karad. However, heavy traffic congestion along the stretch has made commuting difficult, with several people describing their travel experience as nothing short of a nightmare.

Author and columnist Shefali Vaidya took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "These days, travelling on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway is nothing short of a nightmare. Pune to Karad used to take 3 hours; now it takes 5 hours on average. Road work has been happening for years, but nothing seems to have been completed! There should be names of contractors, estimated time of completion, and cost details on every stretch of the road."

"It's a nightmare travelling from the Kolhapur side towards Pune on a weekend. Fifty percent of the highway is under repair, and you have to take the service roads despite paying the full toll," an X user stated.

Read Also
When Will The Lottery To Decide Reservation For Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation...
article-image

"These days, travelling anywhere from Pune is a nightmare, and travelling within Pune is a nightmare as always," a second user quipped.

FPJ Shorts
Air India Marathi Row: 'Mumbai Meri Jaan Hai..Jai Maharashtra!', Influencer Mahi Khan Apologises After MNS Threat - VIDEO
Air India Marathi Row: 'Mumbai Meri Jaan Hai..Jai Maharashtra!', Influencer Mahi Khan Apologises After MNS Threat - VIDEO
Hindustan Aeronautics Signs MoU With Russia’s Aircraft Corporation For Production Of SJ-100 Civil Commuter Aircraft
Hindustan Aeronautics Signs MoU With Russia’s Aircraft Corporation For Production Of SJ-100 Civil Commuter Aircraft
Non-BS IV Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category
Non-BS IV Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category
Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach Surfaces | Video
Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations; Visuals From Dadar Beach Surfaces | Video

"Took us nearly 8 hours from Karad yesterday. Outbound to Goa was 10 hours last Thursday. Same distance took 15 yesterday. Karad to Goa was the same both ways. Make Gadkari drive himself daily on that stretch," a third user commented.

Check out the comments below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Dhangekar Calls BJP Spokesperson Navnath Ban ‘Doreamon’; He Hits Back...

Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Dhangekar Calls BJP Spokesperson Navnath Ban ‘Doreamon’; He Hits Back...

MSCE Announces Scholarship Exam 2026 For Classes 5 & 8: Check Application Link, Last Date,...

MSCE Announces Scholarship Exam 2026 For Classes 5 & 8: Check Application Link, Last Date,...

Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Phone Chats Reveal Shocking Details – Victim Was Constantly In Touch...

Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Phone Chats Reveal Shocking Details – Victim Was Constantly In Touch...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of 46 Bridges & Flyovers Across The City

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of 46 Bridges & Flyovers Across The City

AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh & Hariharan To Perform Live At Pune’s MCA Stadium: Date, Tickets & All...

AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh & Hariharan To Perform Live At Pune’s MCA Stadium: Date, Tickets & All...