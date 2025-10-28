Travelling On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Is A Nightmare, Say Netizens | Sourced

The Pune-Bengaluru Highway serves as a vital route for travellers heading to Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Karad. However, heavy traffic congestion along the stretch has made commuting difficult, with several people describing their travel experience as nothing short of a nightmare.

Author and columnist Shefali Vaidya took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "These days, travelling on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway is nothing short of a nightmare. Pune to Karad used to take 3 hours; now it takes 5 hours on average. Road work has been happening for years, but nothing seems to have been completed! There should be names of contractors, estimated time of completion, and cost details on every stretch of the road."

"It's a nightmare travelling from the Kolhapur side towards Pune on a weekend. Fifty percent of the highway is under repair, and you have to take the service roads despite paying the full toll," an X user stated.

"These days, travelling anywhere from Pune is a nightmare, and travelling within Pune is a nightmare as always," a second user quipped.

"Took us nearly 8 hours from Karad yesterday. Outbound to Goa was 10 hours last Thursday. Same distance took 15 yesterday. Karad to Goa was the same both ways. Make Gadkari drive himself daily on that stretch," a third user commented.

Check out the comments below:

