 Tragic Accident Near Yeola: Three Killed, Four Injured As Vehicle Overturns
The injured have been rushed to Nashik Civil Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at the Yeola Taluka Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Tragedy struck a group of Sai devotees travelling from Surat to Shirdi late Tuesday night when their vehicle met with a horrific accident near Erandgaon-Rayte in Yeola taluka. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn three times.

Three devotees died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries. The impact of the crash was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. All deceased are residents of Surat, according to preliminary reports.

