Toxic Liquor Tragedy: How A Methanol-Laced Liquor Network Killed 18 In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad | Representational Image (AI Image)

Pune: What initially appeared to be a series of mysterious deaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad has now emerged as one of the deadliest toxic liquor tragedies in recent years. The tragedy has increased to a combined 18 deaths in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad -- and the worst part is, the numbers can still increase. This has exposed a sprawling illegal liquor network stretching from Uruli Kanchan to Khadki, Dapodi and Hadapsar -- all within the Pune district.

By Friday evening, the death toll from the tragedy had risen to 14 in Pimpri-Chinchwad alone, while on Saturday the combined numbers went to 18 across the district. This is happening while several others remain hospitalised, and some of them are in a dire situation. Investigators across the district, including Pune Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Maharashtra State Excise Department, have since arrested eight accused and uncovered what they believe was a well-established supply chain that distributed methanol-contaminated liquor across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Deaths Trigger Panic In Dapodi & Phugewadi

The tragedy began unfolding in the Phugewadi and Dapodi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the morning, where several residents suddenly developed severe health complications. Authorities tried hard to make this issue seem less than it actually was, with Pimpri-Chinchwad police going on record and claiming that the five days reported that day weren't connected at all.

From Wednesday afternoon onwards, men who had consumed locally sold country-made liquor started reporting dizziness, breathing difficulties, loss of vision and extreme weakness. As their condition deteriorated, they were rushed to hospitals across the city.

Doctors found that many patients were suffering from acute kidney damage. Within a short period, multiple organs began failing. Despite intensive treatment, several victims succumbed. As the number of deaths increased, suspicion grew that the victims had consumed toxic liquor.

Initial Uncertainty Over Cause Of Death

In the early stages of the investigation, authorities did not officially confirm that the deaths were linked to liquor consumption.

Adding to the mystery, post-mortem examinations reportedly did not detect alcohol in the victims’ bodies. Medical experts later explained that the toxic chemicals had already spread throughout the body over nearly two days, leaving little trace of liquor in the stomach.

Viscera samples were preserved for detailed forensic examination. As more victims with similar symptoms emerged, investigators began focusing on a possible poisoning angle.

The Liquor Trail Leads To Phugewadi

The investigation soon led police to Phugewadi, where an illegal liquor network was allegedly operating for years. At the centre of the probe was Karnail Singh Takhat Singh Virka, popularly known as “Sardar” in the locality.

According to residents, Virka had allegedly been involved in the liquor trade for nearly four decades and had established a strong grip over the area. Locals claimed that fear of retaliation prevented people from filing complaints against him. “He controlled that market for 40 years, and many people had previously raised health-related issues after consuming alcohol from him,” claimed a local resident.

Police said Virka allegedly sold country liquor from a room built above his house. For years, customers would gather near the adjacent railway tracks to consume liquor purchased from him.

However, residents said the situation changed a few months ago after railway authorities installed metal barricades along the tracks. Drinkers then began consuming liquor closer to residential areas near Virka’s house, increasing local concerns.

Investigators Uncover Supply Chain

As questioning progressed, investigators traced the source of the liquor further back. According to police, Radheshyam alias Raju Prajapati allegedly manufactured country liquor in Uruli Kanchan.

Last week, Prajapati allegedly supplied the liquor to Yogesh Wankhede alias Sikandar Rathod, who investigators believe played a key role in distribution.

Police allege that Wankhede transported the liquor to an open area in Khadki, where chemicals, including methanol, were mixed into it to increase volume and profits.

The adulterated liquor was then allegedly supplied to Virka in Phugewadi for retail sale. Investigators also found that part of the same batch was distributed to another seller in Hadapsar. This resulted in people from the area dying due to it, too.

Authorities now believe this common supply chain links the deaths reported in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Arrests Begin As Evidence Mounts

Based on the evidence collected so far, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested Karnail Singh Virka, Gurumangat Singh Virka, Yogesh Wankhede and Radheshyam Prajapati.

A court remanded all four accused to police custody until June 8.

Separately, Pune Police detained Kalpesh Ashok Agarwal, while the State Excise Department took Akash Jadhav, Irfan Nisar Qureshi and Aryan Sanjay Dhotre into custody as investigators expanded the probe into the wider distribution network.

Victims & Survivors

The victims included daily wage workers, labourers and local residents from Hadapsar, Phugewadi and Dapodi who allegedly consumed the contaminated liquor.

Three individuals, Prakash Umaji Rathod, Jitu M. Shedatapuri and Subhash Diggikar from Pimpri-Chinchwad, continue to receive treatment, while multiple others are in treatment in Hadapsar.

Police officials said some patients remain under medical observation as doctors monitor potential long-term effects of methanol poisoning.

Murder Case Registered

As evidence pointing to deliberate adulteration emerged, police registered a case of culpable homicide against the accused.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Basavaraj Teli confirmed that four accused had been arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, while three others had been detained by the State Excise Department.

Their interrogation is continuing as investigators attempt to identify all individuals involved in the manufacture, transportation and sale of the toxic liquor.

Civic Administration Steps In

The tragedy triggered outrage across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Mayor Ravi Landge and MLC Uma Khapre visited the affected families in Dapodi and Phugewadi on Friday. The mayor announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for the families of the deceased from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Landge also directed authorities to intensify action against illegal liquor operations and said the civic body would seek additional support for affected families from the state government.

Read Also Excise Department Cracks Down On Methanol-Laced Liquor Network In Pune After 19 Deaths

Probe Expands Beyond Local Sellers

What started as a cluster of unexplained deaths has now exposed an organised illicit liquor network allegedly driven by profit at the cost of human lives.

With the death toll continuing to rise, investigators are now tracing the origin of the methanol, examining financial transactions of the accused and identifying others connected to the supply chain.

Officials believe the arrests made so far may only reveal part of a much larger network operating across the Pune district. Meanwhile, as many as 22 personnel from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police, along with the Maharashtra excise department, have been suspended for failing to curb the illegal supply of suspected spurious liquor that claimed 18 lives.