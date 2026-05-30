Excise Department Cracks Down On Methanol-Laced Liquor Network In Pune After 19 Deaths | Representational Image

Pune: The Maharashtra State Excise Department has launched a massive crackdown on an illegal liquor network following the deaths of 19 people linked to the consumption of methanol-laced country liquor in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The action comes after a series of deaths reported from Dapodi and Hadapsar, where investigators believe victims consumed liquor supplied through the same illicit distribution chain.

According to officials, several residents of Sanjay Nagar and Phugewadi in Dapodi fell ill between May 26 and May 28 after allegedly consuming contaminated liquor. Many were admitted to hospitals with symptoms of poisoning, and several later died.

A case was subsequently registered at Dapodi Police Station. During the investigation, police arrested Karnail Singh Virka and Gurmangat Singh Virka. Preliminary forensic findings indicated that the victims had consumed country-made liquor adulterated with methanol, a highly toxic industrial chemical.

In a similar incident in Hadapsar's Pandharemala area, four people lost their lives. Investigators later discovered links between the two tragedies and concluded that the victims were supplied liquor from the same illegal network.

The probe identified Yogesh Vhankade alias Sikandar Rathod as the alleged kingpin who supplied methanol-mixed liquor to various distributors. He was detained by the State Excise Department and later handed over to the police for further investigation.

During questioning, officials also uncovered the alleged role of Radheshyam alias Raju Prajapati in the distribution chain. He too was taken into custody and transferred to the police.

Acting on information gathered during the probe, excise teams conducted late-night raids on May 29 and seized 645 litres of suspected methanol-mixed country liquor from multiple locations.

The seizures included 70 litres from Akash Jadhav in Pandharemala, Hadapsar, 155 litres from Irfan Qureshi in Pawar Vasti, Dapodi, and 420 litres from Aryan Dhotre in Wadarwadi, Gokhalenagar. Cases have been registered against all those involved.

Officials said the seized stock was allegedly meant for distribution through illegal liquor outlets. Authorities believe the raids prevented a much larger tragedy by stopping the contaminated liquor from reaching consumers.

Investigators have also found that several accused have previous criminal records linked to illicit liquor activities. According to officials, Yogesh Vhankade has three cases registered against him; Akash Jadhav faces four cases; Karnail Singh Virka has one case, while Radheshyam Prajapati has four cases. Proposals seeking preventive action against the accused have been submitted to the competent authorities.

Taking serious note of the deaths, the Excise Commissioner ordered the immediate suspension of nine officers and four staff members from the concerned jurisdiction for alleged lapses in enforcement and supervision.

Speaking about the department's anti-illicit liquor drive, Atul Kanade, Superintendent of the State Excise Department's Pune Division, said the department registered 6,462 offences and seized contraband worth Rs 29.74 crore during 2025-26. He added that five habitual bootleggers were detained under the MPDA Act during the period.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and further arrests are likely. The department has assured strict action against those involved in the manufacture, transportation and sale of illicit liquor, while intensifying preventive measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.