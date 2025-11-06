 Telangana Man Arrested For Sexually Exploiting Lady Doctor In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Duping Her Of ₹4 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTelangana Man Arrested For Sexually Exploiting Lady Doctor In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Duping Her Of ₹4 Lakh

Telangana Man Arrested For Sexually Exploiting Lady Doctor In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Duping Her Of ₹4 Lakh

The 27-year-old victim lady doctor, works in a private hospital and lives with her husband in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She met the accused C Amarnath on Instagram in July 2024

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Man Arrested For Sexually Exploiting Lady Doctor In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Duping Her Of ₹4 Lakh | File Photo

A 28-year-old man from Telangana befriended a lady doctor from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and sexually exploited her. He also threatened her to make her photos and video viral and duped her of Rs 4 lakh. The incident occurred between August 23, 2024 and September 18, 2025. The accused has been identified as C Amarnath (38, Miriyalguda, Nalgonda, Telangana). The Vedantnagar police have arrested the accused and he has been remanded in judicial custody for two days.

The 27-year-old victim lady doctor, works in a private hospital and lives with her husband in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She met the accused Amarnath on Instagram in July 2024. He came to the city on July 17, 2024, to meet her. He took Rs 5,000 from her, telling her that his vehicle was defunct.

Read Also
Pune IT Professional Alleges Self-Styled Godwoman Cheated Him Of ₹14 Crore Under Guise Of Healing...
article-image

He again came to the city on August 23, 2024, and called the doctor at the VITS Chowk. He then took her to the hotel Shangrila, where he was staying as it was raining. He then sexually exploited her despite her resistance.

Amarnath again came to the city in September 2024 and asked to meet her. As she refused to meet him, he threatened to make her photos and videos viral on social media. Later, he sexually abused her on two occasions in September in the same hotel. He took around Rs 4 lakh from her stating various reasons, she mentioned in her complaint.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Sunil Yadav? PhD Scholar Who Wins The JNU General Secretary Race
Who Is Sunil Yadav? PhD Scholar Who Wins The JNU General Secretary Race
Gorai Mangrove Park To Open Soon, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Gorai Mangrove Park To Open Soon, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Mumbai: Commuters Flock To Metro 3 As CSMT Local Train Strike Disrupts Travel
Mumbai: Commuters Flock To Metro 3 As CSMT Local Train Strike Disrupts Travel
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Women Killed, 2 Injured After Being Hit By Local Train Near Sandhurst Road Station
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Women Killed, 2 Injured After Being Hit By Local Train Near Sandhurst Road Station

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Firing: Six Held In Bethel Nagar, Police Probe Murder Plot Against Notorious Criminal

Nashik Firing: Six Held In Bethel Nagar, Police Probe Murder Plot Against Notorious Criminal

PHOTOS: Students Dazzle At NMU’s 21st Indradhanushya Youth Festival With Folk Music, Theatre & Art...

PHOTOS: Students Dazzle At NMU’s 21st Indradhanushya Youth Festival With Folk Music, Theatre & Art...

Tenthpin Launches Global Center For Life Sciences Cloud Solutions In Pune

Tenthpin Launches Global Center For Life Sciences Cloud Solutions In Pune

BJP Appoints Girish Mahajan As Nashik Municipal Poll In-Charge; Rahul Dhikle, Rahul Aher & Girish...

BJP Appoints Girish Mahajan As Nashik Municipal Poll In-Charge; Rahul Dhikle, Rahul Aher & Girish...

Dacoity Bid Foiled In Vaijapur: Two From Haryana Nabbed After Car Chase

Dacoity Bid Foiled In Vaijapur: Two From Haryana Nabbed After Car Chase