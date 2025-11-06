Telangana Man Arrested For Sexually Exploiting Lady Doctor In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Duping Her Of ₹4 Lakh | File Photo

A 28-year-old man from Telangana befriended a lady doctor from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and sexually exploited her. He also threatened her to make her photos and video viral and duped her of Rs 4 lakh. The incident occurred between August 23, 2024 and September 18, 2025. The accused has been identified as C Amarnath (38, Miriyalguda, Nalgonda, Telangana). The Vedantnagar police have arrested the accused and he has been remanded in judicial custody for two days.

The 27-year-old victim lady doctor, works in a private hospital and lives with her husband in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She met the accused Amarnath on Instagram in July 2024. He came to the city on July 17, 2024, to meet her. He took Rs 5,000 from her, telling her that his vehicle was defunct.

He again came to the city on August 23, 2024, and called the doctor at the VITS Chowk. He then took her to the hotel Shangrila, where he was staying as it was raining. He then sexually exploited her despite her resistance.

Amarnath again came to the city in September 2024 and asked to meet her. As she refused to meet him, he threatened to make her photos and videos viral on social media. Later, he sexually abused her on two occasions in September in the same hotel. He took around Rs 4 lakh from her stating various reasons, she mentioned in her complaint.