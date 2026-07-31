Tech-Driven Policing Helps Pune Police Recover ₹80 Lakh In Cyber Frauds: All You Need To Know

Tech-Driven Policing Helps Pune Police Recover ₹80 Lakh In Cyber Frauds | Representational Image

Pune City Police have intensified the use of advanced digital investigation platforms in coordination with Maharashtra Cyber, Mumbai, and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), New Delhi to curb the cyber crimes. The initiative aims to ensure faster investigations, more efficient recovery of defrauded funds, and improved public service delivery.

Under the PRAGATI initiative, integrated with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), Pune Police are using multiple technology-driven portals to investigate cyber offences and assist victims.

According to police data, the Money Restoration Module (MRM) has helped resolve 2,538 cyber fraud complaints, enabling the recovery and return of ₹80.27 lakh to victims through coordination with banks and financial institutions.

For high-value cyber fraud cases, the E-Zero FIR Portal allows immediate registration of Zero FIRs for financial frauds involving more than ₹5 lakh, irrespective of jurisdiction. Between July 1, 2026, and July 31, 2026, Pune Police received 27 E-Zero FIR complaints, all of which have been formally registered. Victims can lodge such complaints through the 1930 cybercrime helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Grievance Redressal Module (GRM)

The Grievance Redressal Module (GRM) has also streamlined the process of unfreezing bank accounts that were mistakenly blocked during cyber investigations. Pune Police said 94.99 per cent of the complaints received through the portal have been resolved.

SAMANVAY Portal

To improve interstate coordination, the SAMANVAY Portal is being used to share intelligence and maintain records of cyber offenders. Since 2024, Pune Police have arrested 152 accused in cybercrime cases, with all their details uploaded to the portal for nationwide access by investigating agencies.

SAHYOG Portal

Police have also successfully used the SAHYOG Portal to remove objectionable online content, taking down 845 obscene or offensive posts and links.

Cyber Investigation Assistance Request (CIAR) Portal

Through the Cyber Investigation Assistance Request (CIAR) Portal, Pune Police processed 1,751 requests related to investigations originating from other states and issued notices to suspects based in Pune. The commissionerate also sent 1,982 investigation requests to other states, of which 1,298 have been completed.

As part of Operation Mule Hunt, launched based on intelligence received from I4C and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, Pune Police have mapped bank accounts used to receive fraudulent funds and have so far registered 132 cases against suspected money mule account holders. The operation will continue in the coming months.

The programme equips officers from beat marshals to investigating officers with skills in digital evidence collection, cyber investigation techniques and handling technology-enabled crimes.

Public awareness has also been a major focus. During 2026, Pune Police conducted 1,142 cyber awareness programmes across schools, colleges, IT companies, housing societies and government offices, reaching nearly three lakh citizens. The commissionerate has also implemented the Campus Connect – Safe Horizon initiative to educate students, teachers and parents about cyber safety and drug abuse prevention.

Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal

The police also highlighted the use of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal for tracing stolen or lost mobile phones. Using the platform, authorities recovered 1,614 mobile phones in 2025 and 1,097 mobile phones in 2026, returning them to their rightful owners.

Pune Police have urged citizens not to transfer money to unknown persons, avoid clicking suspicious links, and never share confidential banking details such as OTPs, PINs, CVVs or passwords. They also warned people against allowing others to use their bank accounts, mobile numbers or identity documents for financial transactions, stating that account holders can face legal action if their accounts are used in cyber fraud.