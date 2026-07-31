Pune: Kharadi–Keshavnagar Bridge Likely To Open By August 15; Final Road Works Underway | Sourced

Pune: The much-awaited Kharadi–Keshavnagar bridge over the Mula-Mutha River is expected to be opened to the public by August 15, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) completing the final phase of the project. The bridge has been built to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in eastern Pune.

Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale said the bridge will be opened for vehicular traffic once the remaining approach road work is completed.

The project was undertaken by the PMC around three years ago on a public-private partnership (PPP) model at a cost of ₹23.20 crore. It aims to ease traffic flow between Kharadi, Mundhwa, Keshavnagar, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Wagholi, and Vadgaon Sheri, where commuters face heavy congestion daily.

According to PMC officials, the main bridge structure has been completed after nearly two years of construction. Traffic infrastructure, including signal systems, has already been installed on the Kharadi side.

However, the bridge has not yet been opened because work on a 700-metre approach road between the Renuka Mata Temple area in Keshavnagar and Godrej is still in progress. Footpath construction and road asphalting are currently underway.

Bhimale said the remaining work has been directed to be completed by August 15, after which the bridge is expected to be opened for public use, providing much-needed relief to commuters in the area.